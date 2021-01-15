Physical hearing to resume in district courts on alternate basis from January 18

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday said all district courts of the national capital will hold hearing physically on an alternate day basis and continue to take up the matters through 'video conferencing' on non-physical days from January 18.

In an official statement, the court said that 11 benches of Delhi High Court will hold physical court while the rest will take matter via video-conferencing in view of the decline in the intensity of spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

"In continuation of this Court's earlier office orders, the Full Court, in view of the decline in the intensity of spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the NCT of Delhi, has been pleased to order that the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Principal Judge, Family Court (HQs) shall prepare roaster of all the subordinate courts of their respective districts in such a manner that such courts sit physically on an alternate day basis and continue to take up the matters through video conferencing' on non-physical days," the statement issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said.



The subordinate Courts have also been permitted to record evidence (except in those cases where the accused is in custody) while scrupulously adhering to the norms of social distancing when holding Courts physically.

The adequate arrangement to be made by all the Principal District and Sessions Judges, in coordination with Director General (Prison) and concerned Incharge (Lockup), for production of Under Trial Prisoners before the physical courts from February 1.

Full Court has also ordered that 11 Benches of Delhi High Court including two Division Benches, 3 Single-benches of Civil Side, 3 Single-benches of Criminal Side and 3 Original Jurisdiction of Civil shall hold physical Courts with effective from January 18, while the remaining Benches shall continue to take up the matters through Video Conferencing as per the roaster to be notified on the website of this Court. (ANI)

