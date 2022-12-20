PIB pulls up YouTube channel for spreading fake news against PM Modi, CJI

New Delhi [India], December 20: The government has accused a YouTube channel called 'News Headlines' of spreading fake news against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court of India, the Chief Justice of India, and the Election Commission.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the YouTube channel reportedly has 10 lakh subscribers and 32 crore views.

"A #YouTube channel 'News Headlines' with almost 10 lakh subscribers and 32 crore views has been found to be propagating #FakeNews about the Prime Minister, Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of India, and the Election Commission of India," the PIB Fact check handle tweeted.

The YouTube channel has been accused of spreading fake news like "elections would be held on ballot paper following the orders of the Chief Justice of India." It has also spread fake news like re-election will be held for 131 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Earlier, it had also claimed that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has resigned from the BJP and has joined the Congress.

The fact-checking team of the nodal agency communicates to the media on behalf of the Government of India. It works to identify fake news doing rounds on social media and the channels associated with them to warn people against believing them. (ANI)