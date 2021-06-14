Pijush Hazarika reviews flood situation, preparation in Assam's Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Assam Minister for Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika on Sunday reviewed the flood situation and preparation in Dibrugarh.

This comes as Assam witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms as monsoon arrived in the northeast part of the country.





Hazarika also reached Moran yesterday and visited the banks of the Dihing River and other areas to review the flood and erosion situation. He directed the department officials to take immediate necessary steps to ensure swift completion of all ongoing works.

During his visit to Guijan, he paid homage at the tomb of Swargadew Sarbananda Singha.

"After arriving in Guijan today, I paid homage at the tomb of Swargadew Sarbananda Singha and instructed the WR officials to take immediate measures to prevent erosion in the area and protect the ancient tomb. I promised to come back within one month to inspect the work again," he tweeted. (ANI)

