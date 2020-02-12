PIL demanding CBI probe into Gargi incident filed in SC

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe in the recent incident at Delhi University's all-women Gargi College, where students were allegedly molested and sexually assaulted during a cultural festival last week after outsiders barged into the college.

Advocate ML Sharma sought the court's direction for the CBI investigation and to seize all video, CCTV records surrounding the Gargi campus.

The plea also sought for the "arrest of all accused persons, including the political leaders behind this planned criminal conspiracy," and CBI to submit a report before the top court for further action against the accused.

One of the grounds listed in the petition states that "on the face of facts, it appears that a planned political and criminal conspiracy has been hatched to effect public vote in Delhi election by a political party".

The petition stated that "despite being present on spot as well as having a complaint, the girls' college administration under the office of the Principal took no action of the incident and elicited alleged sexist, homophobic and moral policing comments."

Sharma contends that despite the presence of Delhi Police and reserve Delhi Forces on the spot on Thursday, neither the principal nor the other state authorities attempted to stop nor arrest the accused persons. (ANI)

