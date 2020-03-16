PIL filed against GSIDC's proposed memorial for Manohar Parrikar at Miramar beach

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A resident of the state on Monday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court against the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (GSIDC) for the proposed 'Shri Manohar Parrikar Smriti Sthal' (memorial) at Miramar beach.

The petitioner Devika Sequeira Shetty, a local resident, has alleged in her petition that erecting a memorial dedicated to former Chief Minister and Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar on Panaji's Miramar beach would damage the beach and the ecology of the area.

The GSIDC is implementing the memorial at Miramar and accordingly, it had invited business proposals from architectural consultancy firms.

The proposed memorial is sought to be built on an area measuring a total of 1255 square metres on the sandy portion of the Miramar beach.

The petitioner states that along the riverfront is a no-development zone from 100 metres distance of the high tide line (HTL).

The petitioner further states that the area where the said memorial is proposed to be built is part of the natural heritage of the people of the state and more particularly the local residents of the areas surrounding it. (ANI)

