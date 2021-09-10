PIL filed in SC to give 'benefit of reservation' in employment to Thalassemia, Sickle Cell, Haemophilia disables

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A lawyer has filed a PIL before the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions to the respondent, including the Central government, to give 'benefit of reservation' in employment to disables of Thalassemia, Sickle Cell and Haemophilia falling in the category of benchmark disabilities.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner, Deepak Kansal, before the apex court.

Kansal, in his PIL, a copy accessed by ANI, filed before the Supreme Court, sought a direction to bring the benefit of reservation' in employment to disables of Thalassemia, Sickle Cell and Haemophilia falling in the category of benchmark disabilities, and include in the ambit of Section 34 of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.



The PIL sought immediate intervention of the top court as there are flagrant violations of the rights of persons, suffering from Thalassemia, Sickle Cell and Haemophilia with benchmark disabilities.

There is a violation of Rights as these persons, suffering from Thalassemia, sickle cell and Haemophilia, were not being provided 'benefit of reservation' in employment Under Section 34 of The Right of Persons with Disabilities 'Act, 2016, the petition filed by Kansal stated.

Kansal, in his petition filed before the Supreme Court, said that thereby this had violated the very basic human right as well as the fundamental right of such disabled persons.

"The question arose, for the kind consideration of the apex court as to whether the respondent has rightly denied reservation in employment under Section 34 of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, to the persons with benchmark disability, as to whether the respondent has not discriminated benchmark disabled, persons by denying the benefit of reservation in employment under Section 34 of the Act, who are getting the benefit of the reservation in education," the plea added. (ANI)

