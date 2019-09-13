The Bombay High Court (File photo)
The Bombay High Court (File photo)

PIL in Bombay HC seeking to postpone Maharashtra Assembly polls

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Bombay High Court seeking to postpone the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra stating that it might delay the relief work for people affected by floods and drought in the state.
Petitioner - advocate Vivek Sharavan Chavan - sought the court's direction to postpone the election for six months as 40 per cent of the voters in the state have been affected by flood and drought.
"If government employees are involved in the election work, the implementation of relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and the famine victims will be stopped for four months and millions of families will be completely devastated in these four months," the PIL said.
The PIL sought the termination of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly so President's rule can be implemented in the state, under which relief and rehabilitation of the flood and drought-affected people can be carried out.
It said that millions of voters have lost physical, mental and financial stability due to drought and flood in the state.
"Millions of voters have also migrated in search of livelihood and employment. This will have an impact on the basic objectives of election goals for a free and fair election of this country," the PIL added. (ANI)

