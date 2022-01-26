PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction for distribution of oxygen, essential supplies during COVID 3rd wave

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre, Delhi Government, and others to submit the plan for the distribution of essential supplies and services during the upcoming third wave of COVID-19.

The plea also seeks direction to submit the plan for availability and distribution of oxygen during the upcoming third wave which is expected in the next 10 days.

The petition further seeks direction from the Election Commission of India to postpone the election for a few months/weeks in all five states. It also seeks direction from Delhi Government to issue a direction for 14 days or less quarantine for the people returning from the poll-bound states, i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa.



Petitioner Jagdish Sharma, a social activist, states that since the last few days Omicron is spreading among the citizen very fast and poses a grave threat of deadly infection among the population of the country.

In the last two years, the country has faced two variants of COVID and to date, the country has lost 4,84,213 lives due to COVID as per government record, plea states.

The plea further states that since the last few days the cases of COVID are increasing exponentially and as per the health experts the states like Maharashtra and NCT of Delhi could see the peak of cases in the coming days.

"The head of the World Health Organization has already warned all the countries that Omicron is more transmissible and more resistant to treatment than other variants. Dr Tedors of WHO warned that while Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as 'mild'," the plea read. (ANI)

