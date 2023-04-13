PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to Law Commission to prepare a comprehensive report on Uniform Judicial Code

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Law Commission of India to prepare a comprehensive report on Uniform Judicial Code in consultation with the High Courts in order to make judicial terms, abbreviations, norms, phrases, court fee structure and case registration process uniform.

The plea has been moved by Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a BJP Leader, who states that alternately Court may constitute an Expert Committee to prepare a comprehensive report on Uniform Judicial Code.

Plea stated that the terminology used by different High Courts for different types of cases is not uniform. This non-uniformity causes inconvenience not just to the general public but, in many cases, to the advocates and the authorities as well.



In the categorization of cases under writ petitions among different High Courts across the country, no uniformity is found in terms of the terminologies and their respective abbreviations which are in practice for writ petitions in different high courts of the country. In the case of the High Court of Delhi, no description of the abbreviations used is mentioned on the official website of the High Court of Delhi, stated the plea.

Plea stated that for virtual hearing there is no uniform set of procedures which is being followed across various high courts.

Judicial equality is a matter of constitutional right, its differentiation based on the jurisdiction of courts violates the Right to Equality enshrined under Article 14 which states that 'the state shall not deny to any person equality before the law or equal protection of the laws within India' and Article 15 which states that 'the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on the grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them'. Unequal court fees in different states discriminate among citizens based on their place of birth and residence, the plea read. (ANI)

