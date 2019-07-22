PIL in Delhi HC seeks to provide equal status to 'Vande Mataram', national anthem

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and the Delhi Government to declare the national song 'Vande Mataram', to be honoured equally with the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and be given equal status.

The petition moved by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay also seeks direction to frame a national policy to promote the song 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' and ensure that it is sung in all schools on every working day.

The petition stated, "Every citizen should cherish and follow the noble ideals, which inspired the national struggle for freedom. The battle of freedom was a long one where thousands sacrificed their lives. It becomes our duty to remember the sacrifices, made by our ancestors for the cause of the nation."

"It is our duty to remember, imbibe and follow the ideals, which pervaded our unique struggle. It was not a struggle merely for political freedom but was also social and economic emancipation of all citizens. Its ideals were those of building a just society and a united nation, of freedom, equality, non-violence, brotherhood, peace...If we remain conscious and committed to these ideals, we will be able to rise above fissiparous tendencies raising their ugly heads now and then, here and there," the petition said.

"It becomes even more essential in our country, composed of so many races, religions, languages and culture and with so many disruptive forces of Casteism, Communalism, Regionalism and Linguism. It is necessary to emphasize and re-emphasize that 'Unity and Integrity of India' can be preserved only by a spirit of common brotherhood. It is a misfortune that we don't have a National Policy to promote and propagate National Anthem," the petition further added.

The petition is likely to come for hearing on July 23 before the bench of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel. (ANI)

