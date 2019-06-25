PIL in Gauhati HC against move to transport four elephants to Ahmedabad

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): A PIL has been filed in the Gauhati High Court against the decision of Assam Forest Department to send four elephants through train from Tinsukhia to Ahmedabad to take part in a temple ritual.

The PIL has been filed by an NGO, Avinava Prayash, to stop the elephants from making the long journey to the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Animal rights activists have also raised concerns regarding the long 3100 kilometres journey, amidst heatwave conditions, which will have to be undertaken by the elephants.

According to reports, the government has asked Indian Railways to provide for the elephants' journey. The railway officials are searching for wagons which can be used for the purpose.

The date for the journey has not been finalised yet, but it is being reported that the elephants are scheduled to reach Ahmedabad before July 4. (ANI)