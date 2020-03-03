PIL in HC challenges decision to grant compensation to Delhi violence victims

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was on Tuesday filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the announcement made by Delhi government to grant compensation to the victims of the communal violence in north-east Delhi.

The petition, filed by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg through advocate Shashank Deo, stated that the perpetrator of the riots must be denied compensation and must not be treated as victims.

The High Court is likely to hear tomorrow the public suit, which seeks directions to strike down the order of compensation to all victims riot as being unreasonable and arbitrary.

The plea said that it is emphatically underlined that the perpetrator of the riots must be denied the compensation and they must not be treated as victims.

Deo sought directions to Delhi government for laying down comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines in respect of width and length of space of government advertisement of notifying the announcement to prevent the misuse of public money which can be published like other government notifications.

He also requested to issue directions to re-notify the fresh announcement and notification by incorporating mandatory conditions of identification of the real victims of riots before releasing the compensation amount.

The petition sought regulation of ex-gratia compensation amount which should be proportionate to the loss of life and social standing to deceased and direction to restore, rehabilitate, re-construction of damaged educational institution and religious places irrespective of the communities in time-bound manner, so that forthcoming academic session may not be hampered on account of recent unfortunate incidents of Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the minors who died, and Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt down in Delhi violence. (ANI)

