PIL in HC seeking door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for super senior, bedridden citizens in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A 84-years-old woman has knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre and Delhi Government to introduce a helpline number for registration of COVID-19 vaccine and a policy on urgent basis for door to door COVID-19 vaccination for super senior and bedridden citizens in Delhi.

The plea is scheduled to come for hearing on Tuesday before the bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

Dhiraj Aggarwal, an octogenarian woman, through the petition stated that the super senior and bedridden citizens who are unable to go physically to the vaccination centres to get themselves vaccinated thus becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.



The petitioner through Advocate Manan Aggarwal claimed if she goes to the vaccine centre, she can be exposed to the COVID-19 which will be life-threatening at this age.

"The petitioner is also suffering from Arthritis and is mostly bedridden for her to get up and go to the vaccine center and to wait for her turn to get a vaccine is not possible and due to her condition, she could not get any shot of the Covid-19 vaccine till date," the plea said.



The PIL further stated many of the fellow super senior and bedridden citizens do not have the facility of personal transport or don't even have a family thus making it difficult for them to get registered on the CoWin application and going to the vaccination centres to get themselves vaccinated.

"Many countries like Singapore, Australia already have systems in place to vaccinate old age and bedridden citizens at their homes by sending a team comprising a doctor and a nurse at home to administer the vaccine shot. The respondents must introduce a helpline number for registration of covid-19 vaccine and a policy on an urgent basis for door-to-door covid-19 vaccination for super senior and bedridden citizens in Delhi," the plea read. (ANI)

