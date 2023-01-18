PIL in High Court against menace of monkeys in New Delhi region

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court praying for calling for the records of funds sanctioned in January 2019 to the Delhi government by the Central government for the sterilization of monkeys and the manner in which such fund has been utilized.

The plea stated that the New Delhi region has seen an alarming infestation of the simian population and a consecutive increase in the cases of monkey bites.

The plea also seeks directions to Delhi Government and NDMC to set up a committee that may, apart from senior bureaucrats and wildlife experts, also comprise of members of the Bar who have worked extensively for animal rights, to ensure the implementation of directions which have earlier been passed by the High Court to curb the monkey menace in the national capital and particularly the New Delhi region.



The plea moved by practising advocate Shashwat Bhardwaj alleged that the serious issues regarding the menace of monkeys have been completely mismanaged by the authorities and the authorities kept only dilly-dallying instead of implementing reproductive control techniques within time.

The Delhi High Court earlier had passed a Judgement and issued certain directions while dealing with the issue of monkey menace in Delhi, these directions have shockingly, still not been effectively implemented, stated plea.

Monkeys are usually seen, amidst screams of surprise from unsuspecting passers-by, roaming around the centres of power in the national capital. The New Delhi region which comprises of not only the Supreme Court of India and this High Court but also residences of senior bureaucrats, judges and cabinet ministers and also important religious places such as the Hanuman temple at Connaught Places are visited everyday by all strata of society including the most powerful people as well as the most common citizens alike, read the plea. (ANI)

