PIL in Hyderabad HC challenging Telangana Assembly resolution against CAA, NPR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Hyderabad High Court on Friday challenging Telangana government's decision to pass a resolution against CAA, NPR, and NRC.

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on Monday.

The PIL, filed by Bjp leader Indrasena Reddy, sought to declare the resolution passed on March 16, 2020, in the state assembly as illegal, arbitrary and also violation of several articles of the List-I (Union) of Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution of India.

The plea sought directions to set aside the Telangana Legislative Assembly Resolution.

Telangana Assembly had, on Monday, passed a resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

The House in its discussion stated that the Parliamentary enactment of CAA has created grave apprehensions among various sections of the society that it is a prelude to the NPR, which will lead to a nationwide NRC.

"For the first time in India, the CAA introduced a religious test to acquire Indian citizenship while also providing for an accelerated path to citizenship for non-Muslim citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh," it was stated in the House.

The House had also urged the Government of Telangana to take necessary steps to safeguard the people of the state from exercises such as NPR and NRC. (ANI)

