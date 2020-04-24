PIL in SC against 'illegal opening' of certain offices amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supeme Court on Friday against the "illegal opening" of certain offices by central public enterprises such as SAIL, NBCC, etc amid the extended coronavirus lockdown.

The PIL alleged that these offices are wrongly identifying and equating themselves as government departments and government offices.

This comes as the Central government revised the guidelines for the lockdown to allow certain government offices, etc to function from April 20 while following social distancing norms among others.

The lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, was extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country. (ANI)

