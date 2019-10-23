Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

PIL in SC seeking airfare refund, compensation for Jet Airways passengers

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking refund and compensation for Jet Airways passengers as the airline allegedly failed to refund the air-fares after it halted operations earlier this year.
A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana, is likely to hear the matter on October 25. The PIL has been filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi on behalf of Bejon Kumar Mishra.
The PIL has sought directions for a prompt refund of the airfare with reasonable compensation to the affected passengers of Jet Airways.
"It is a matter of fact that still refund of the airfare from the Jet Airways had not been released," says the petition.
The petition has also sought a direction, where the airline operators suddenly discontinued its operations without prior information to the passengers as well as some sort of immediate refund of the air ticket amount.
It has also sought the issuance of comprehensive guidelines to regulate the eventuality of the emergency crisis by ensuring alternate arrangement for travel journey of the passengers.
The passengers are running from pillar to post for the refund of the airfares but of no avail. DGCA has been unable to provide help with the passengers, the petition adds.
It says that around Rs 360 crore amount, which should have been refunded to the affected passengers, had not been refunded as yet.
The airline had halted operations in April this year due to acute cash crunch. Jet was facing a financial crisis due to bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee.
The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries of its pilots and other staff. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

Cabinet nod to MoU with Kuwait in accounting, audit

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and strengthening the accounting, financial and audit knowledge-base in Kuwait.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

Cabinet nod to cooperation with EU commission on railway safety

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved administrative arrangement on cooperation between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission to strengthen future technical exchanges and cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:18 IST

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs review meeting on sand policy in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered the district collectors in the state to identify sand reaches at ponds, lakes, canals and small rivers in the area and ordered that the mining at these will only be conducted un

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

J-K: DGP chairs high-level meeting, reviews law and order,...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room here in which he took stock of the security situation in Jammu region, preparedness for Block Development Council (BDC) elections, situati

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

ITBP to have two new commands

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of cadre review of Group "A" General Duty (Executive) cadre and non-GD cadre of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:15 IST

Cabinet nod to agreement on science and technology Cooperation with US

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of agreement on science and technology cooperation between India and the United States of America.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:12 IST

Himachal: 5 killed as car falls into Kullu gorge

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Five people lost their lives after a car fell into a gorge at the Shilli village in Nirmand area of Kullu district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:11 IST

Sonia Gandhi hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Bareilly Sharif Dargah

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered for Bareilly Sharif Dargah, to a delegation of All India Minority Congress here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Cabinet nod to MoU between India and St Vincent and Grenadines...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and St Vincent and the Grenadines on cooperation in traditional systems of medicine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken to Lucknow...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case are being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad airport after a local court here granted 72 hours transit remand earlier on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

UP: Officials hand over Rs 15L cheque to Kamlesh Tiwari's wife in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A cheque of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to widow of slain Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari here on Wednesday on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:00 IST

Venkaiah Naidu felicitates 60 meritorious students of HRD's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday attended the valedictory function of Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme-DHRUV and felicitated the 60 meritorious students selected for the program in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl