PIL in SC seeking reduction in non-coronavirus related healthcare expenses

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking directions to Centre, States and Union Territories to take immediate steps to reduce non-COVID-19 related medical healthcare expenses at hospitals.

The petition was filed by the Sourjya Das, who is an Advocate and a member of Calcutta High Court Bar Association.

The plea stated that people will require non-COVID-19 related medical treatment services like chemotherapy, colonoscopy, emergency transplants, various tests and other various prescribed medical treatments which are of an immediate necessity to sustain life.

The plea sought a direction to all public and private hospitals/nursing homes to collect all medical treatment bills due on a patient, in strict adherence with directions issued by the Centre with respect to reduction in non-COVID-19 related medical treatment.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India on Monday rose to 17,656, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)