PIL in SC seeks formation of expert committee to improve India's global ranking on Corruption Perception Index

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking a direction to the Union of India (UOI), all the states and union territories to constitute expert committees to analyse and to improve India's global ranking on Corruption Perception Index.

The petition filed by the lawyer, and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Spokesperson, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought the constitution of expert committees to suggest steps for improving India's ranking on the global Corruption Perception Index.

Upadhayay in his petition claimed that India is currently ranked at the 80th position, out of a total of 180 countries in connection with the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) prepared by Transparency International.



Upadhyay sought the constitution of expert committees to examine and if possible follow, the good practices of the countries, ranked among the top 20 in the Corruption Perception Index, and we can take those steps to wipe out bribery, black money.

He had in his PIL, made all the State governments, Centre, and the UTs, and others as parties and respondents.

"The injury caused to people is extremely large because corruption is an insidious plague, having a wide range of corrosive effects on the country," Upadhyay stated in his PIL. (ANI)

