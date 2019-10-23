Representative image
Representative image

PIL seeks directions to link social media accounts with Aadhaar to control fake news

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to link social media accounts with Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID card or any other identification proof to weed out fake and duplicate accounts and to control fake and paid news which may affect the election process.
The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, also seeks direction to the central government to declare that the publication of 'paid news' and political advertisements during the last 48 hours before polls is a "corrupt practice" under Section 123(4) in The Representation of the People Act, 1951.
"The publication of fake news involves the use of black money, under-reporting of election expenses of political parties and candidates and indulging in other kinds of malpractices. The influence of black money also has the potential to result in an imbalanced election between people of different financial statures," the plea claimed.
"Thus, in order to have free and fair elections, which is a basic dictum of democracy, level playing field is paramount and this cannot be achieved without mitigating the instances of fake news," the petition said.
Upadhyay, through his plea, sought Centre's direction to take appropriate steps for deactivation of fake, duplicate and ghost social media accounts.
The plea claimed that the hundreds of fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts in the name of eminent peoples and high dignitaries including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Justice of India and the judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.
"These fake Twitter handles and bogus Facebook accounts use the real photos of the constitutional authorities and eminent people," it added.
The plea stated that fake and paid news prevents the free exercise of the right to vote due to the use of money and muscle power by candidates.
"It affects the rights of the ordinary citizens to get elected and puts them at a great disadvantage due to reduced win-ability factor as an independent. Use of fake and paid news is arbitrary and unfair because it invites and enables people with criminal backgrounds to buy tickets from national and state recognised political parties and contest elections," the petition claimed.
"A person convicted of rape, extortion, kidnapping and murder can come back into the electoral arena. A person guilty of corruption and terrorism can also become a candidate of national and state recognised parties. Take the case of 2G, CWG and Coalgate. The accused are coming back to the election arena through national or state recognised parties. Would they not affect the elections with money and muscle power, offsetting the valuable freedom to vote without fear or favour?" the plea added.
Upadhyay said that the principle of one man, one vote is based on the freedom to vote in a fair election, which is impossible without weeding out fake accounts. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:02 IST

Terrorist group AGH has been wiped out, says J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India] Oct 23 (ANI): A day after terrorist Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari was killed in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday, Jammu Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) has been wiped out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:57 IST

Jharkhand: Six opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly elections

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, six MLAs from opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:56 IST

SC refuses urgent hearing into Noida Sunburn festival's plea...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the organizers of the Noida Sunburn festival challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which has levied a ban on speakers and DJs between 5 pm to 9 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:53 IST

Congress extends supports to DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged involvement in a money laundering case, has received party's support which dubbed formers' arrest as "vendetta politics".

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:46 IST

Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah takes stock of damage due to...

(Badami) Karnataka [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday visited Badami town to take the stock of the damage due to floods.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:38 IST

Other accused enlarged on bail, says Chidambaram seeking bail in ED case

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved a bail petition in the INX Media money laundering case asserting that all the other accused in the matter have been granted bail.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:35 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari stabbed 15 times, shot by bullet once: Postmortem report

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was stabbed 15 times and shot once in his head, according to the postmortem report.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:27 IST

Maharashtra: 2 held with 39 crude bombs in Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Kolhapur police on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly possessing 39 crude bombs and some explosive materials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:09 IST

Trains to get WiFi service, says Piyush Goyal

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said that the central government is planning to provide WiFi service inside trains in the next four to four-and-a-half years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:00 IST

P Chidambaram seeks bail in INX Media money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:41 IST

Imphal police tightens noose on drug-peddlers

(Imphal) Manipur [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Thoubal District Police has arrested three drug peddlers from Lilong Dam Makha area on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:24 IST

ED issues notice to Cong leader in connection with...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Vijay Mulgund in connection with the money laundering case against DK Shivakumar, asking him to join the investigation today.

Read More
iocl