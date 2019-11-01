Rajwant Kaur, a devotee speaking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI)
Pilgrims appreciate waiving off requirement for passport by Pakistan for visit to Kartarpur Gurdwara

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:54 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Sikh devotees have appreciated Pakistan's decision to allow Indian pilgrims to travel to Kartarpur Gurdwara without a passport. All that they need now is a valid ID for the visit.
Imran Khan, Prime Minister, Pakistan, wrote in a tweet he has waived two requirements for Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur: "For Sikhs coming for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived 2 requirements: i) they won't need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday."
This has come as the best gift for Sikh devotees on the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
"I am thankful to Imran Khan for giving all Sikh pilgrims the best gift on the occasion of 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by allowing those who do not have a passport, to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara with a valid ID card," Rajwant Kaur, a devotee told ANI.
"Imran Khan's announcement has come as a gift for all Sikh pilgrims. There is happiness among all of us here. There are so many people who do not have a passport but now they will be able to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara without it. I am thankful to Khan," said another devotee.
India and Pakistan recently signed the much-awaited agreement for operationalising the Kartarpur Corridor, just weeks ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.
The foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor was laid down on the Indian side on November 26, 2018. Two days later the foundation stone was laid on the Pakistani side.
Both countries will hold events to mark the opening of their sections of the corridor. (ANI)

