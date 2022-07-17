Pilgrims laud J-K administration for providing facilities for Amarnath yatra

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): After completing their Amarnath Yatra, pilgrims lauded the Jammu and Kashmir government for their efforts in providing a comfortable and hassle-free journey.

Many pilgrims especially those who have been on Yatra for two or more times rated this Yatra as more comfortable and convenient.

"Whatever problems we used to face earlier like traffic stranded due to broken roads, we didn't face it this time and we are really thankful to the Jammu and Kashmir government", said a pilgrim.

Pilgrims also lauded the security forces for their efforts during the cloud burst and said the efficient action by the forces helped to resume Yatra around the cave shrine.

Another pilgrim said, "This is the second time I am undertaking Amarnath Yatra and I am really pleased to see the good roads and facilities which are provided to the yatris. Fews days ago when there was a cloudburst, the Indian Army had taken quick steps to clear the way so that the pilgrims does not face any difficulties."

Devotees appreciated all the arrangements ranging from on-line registration to unhindered travel, good infrastructure, tele -communication, boarding and lodging besides security, sanitation and medical facilities enroute the Yatra.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in collaboration with Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Jammu and Kashmir's Directorate of Health Services-Kashmir (DHS-K) set up a Telemedicine (TM) Centre connecting the country's top hospitals to provide best possible health care services to the Amarnath pilgrims. he Telemedicine Centre has been set up at Panjtarni Base Camp.



Earlier, the TM node at Baltal en route to Amarnath cave to provide TM services to Yatra pilgrims was set up on July 9 connecting medical experts from Base Camp to SKIMS.

This facility is servicing pilgrims and provides real-time treatment for high-altitude and other ailments that pilgrims frequently face in the region.

According to the pilgrims, despite of threats by the militants, the security arrangements were such that security forces allayed their all fears.

Earlier, on Friday, the Yatra was suspended after the cloudburst incident. Sixteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine of Amarnath.

The Indian Army inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris which was laid after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met pilgrims.

The Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. (ANI)

