Pilot alleges AirAsia compromising with safety norms, DGCA begins probe

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A pilot of AirAsia alleged that his airline has been compromising safety norms in the name of "fuel-saving" prompting the Director-General of Aviation of India (DGCA) to look into the matter.

India's aviation watchdog has started the investigation against AirAsia after an Airbus 320 pilot made serious safety allegations against the airline. Recently, AirAsia suspended the pilot in connection with disciplinary action.

Speaking to ANI, the pilot alleged: "The airline was putting unnecessary pressure on pilots to operate under unwanted conditions. I myself denied doing flight operation while I was unwell but my Chief of Operation ordered an investigation against me and finally, today airline suspended me. I will take up the matter for a legal battle."

Meanwhile, sources in AirAsia said that the pilot was suspended after he violated the disciplinary rules of the company. "Company has set up an internal inquiry to investigate the entire matter in details." AirAsia sources said.

The AirAsia pilot further alleged that airline is compromising the safety issues with the name of "fuel-saving" while the company has said that suspended pilot has made mostly flap full landing instead of flap-3 landing.

"Company had warned me earlier that's why I landed flight in flap full landing in the month of March because flap-full landing is always safe landing. As per my record, I was mostly rostered for the North-East and made landing in Imphal and other tabletop runways which were standard practice to do the flap-full landing. The big difference between flap-full landing and flap-3 landing is to save fuel. Around 8-kilo fuel is reduced in flap-3," the pilot said.

DGCA started its probe and has sent a team to the AirAsia office to investigate the matter.

"DGCA has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular Airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," DGCA said. (ANI)

