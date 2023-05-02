Pilot-doctor programme revived, two doctors will fly in transport, fighter aircraft: DGFAMS Lt Gen Daljit Singh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Pilot-doctor programme has been revived to better develop the measures and countermeasures regarding the health of the pilots, the Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Lieutenant Governor Daljit Singh said on Monday.

Under this, two doctors will be trained, each in the fighter helicopter and transport stream. Based on the feedback, the project will be evolved further.



The DGFAMS was speaking to the press on the concluding day of a two-day celebration of the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces Medical College Pune on Monday in Pune.

Speaking to the press, the DGAFMS said, "The aim of the Pilot Doctor program is to make the doctors understand the problem of the pilots, who are flying the aircraft. It is good if the doctors understand the problem faced by fighter pilots while sitting in the cockpit, such as the stress and the exposure to G Force. So, if the doctor gets first-hand experience, then it helps in devising the measures and countermeasures. Keeping that in mind, we have resurrected the project."

"Previously, the doctors who have proper training and became pilots, they will continue like that. For some time, the program was stopped and in a systematic basis, we are going to restart it again. We will have two doctors each in the fighter/helicopter and transport schemes," he added. (ANI)

