Pilot-in-Command may permit internet on board through Wi-Fi: MoCA

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that the Pilot-in-Command may permit access to internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight through Wi-Fi.

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi onboard, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," a gazette notification dated February 21 by MoCA said.

"Provided that the Director-General shall certify the aircraft for the usage of internet service in-flight through Wi-Fi on board...," it said. (ANI)

