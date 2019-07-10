Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File photo)
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (File photo)

Pilot project approved to replace existing border fencing in Amritsar: Centre in RS

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that a pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design or composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar.
Replying to a question on "what measures government took for progress of pilot project for security of India-Pak border in Punjab" raised by opposition in the House, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha, "A pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design/composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kms border length in Amritsar and work has recently been awarded."
Two Pilot projects have been taken up to replace the existing "old design/composite fencing" with a new "anti-cut and anti-rust" modular fencing (New Design Fence). While the pilot project for the construction of New Design Fence in 3 Km border length in Assam has been completed, another pilot project in 7.18 Km border length in Punjab has been approved and work has been awarded.
It has been decided to deploy technological solutions in the form of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), in difficult terrain on Indo-Pakistan Border (IPB) and Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).
The CIBMS involves integration of manpower, sensors, networks, intelligence and command and control solutions and includes inter alia Electro-Optic Sensors (high-resolution day and night cameras), Radars and other devices. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:09 IST

Caravan defamation case: Cross-examination of Vivek Doval fixed...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday fixed for three days from July 29 the cross-examination of Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in the Caravan defamation case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:07 IST

Congress has not allowed Rajya Sabha to function: Javadekar

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI): Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday accused the Congress of not allowing Rajya Sabha to function on the issue of political crisis in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:00 IST

J-K: Over 5,000 registrations for Army recruitment rally in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian Army's recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday witnessed a huge number of enthusiastic participants with over 5,000 candidates registering for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:52 IST

BJP's Tejasvi Surya urges Centre to extend NRC to K'taka

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Saying that illegal migrants are a security threat in Karnataka, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called upon the Centre to extend National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the state to remove Bangladeshis migrants from the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:48 IST

Rahul gandhi visits Amethi post loss in Lok Sabha polls

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi, in his first outing there after the humiliating loss to Smriti Irani in the recent elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:46 IST

UP: CBI conducts raids at 12 locations in illegal mining scam

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with two separate cases related to alleged illegal mining scam, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:39 IST

Maharashtra government misusing state machinery to bulldoze...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra government was misusing the state machinery by not allowing Karnataka Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar to meet rebel legislators in a hotel in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:36 IST

Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as CM, should step...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday met Karnataka Governor on Wednesday and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:32 IST

Important steps taken against anti-India activities: Home Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government has taken several important steps to tackle the threat from the anti-Indian activities, including that from Pakistan's ISI-backed pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishan Reddy on Wednesday.<

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:21 IST

After cancelling booking, Mumbai hotel serves tea, doughnuts to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, who had to wait under a tree for over three hours, was treated with hospitality by the hotel where rebel MLAs are lodged, despite the inn cancelling his booking.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:51 IST

Telangana: Here's how pregnant constables are aiding 'Beti...

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Pregnant constables in Telangana's Rachakonda are voluntarily posing as decoys to nab those indulging in prenatal sex determination.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:46 IST

Yedyurappa's son Vijayendra rubbishes allegations about BJP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra on Wednesday denied having any information regarding BJP leaders visiting a Mumbai hotel to meet 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs staying there.

Read More
iocl