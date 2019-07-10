Pilot project approved to replace existing border fencing in Amritsar: Centre in RS

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that a pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design or composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar.

Replying to a question on "what measures government took for progress of pilot project for security of India-Pak border in Punjab" raised by opposition in the House, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha, "A pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design/composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kms border length in Amritsar and work has recently been awarded."

Two Pilot projects have been taken up to replace the existing "old design/composite fencing" with a new "anti-cut and anti-rust" modular fencing (New Design Fence). While the pilot project for the construction of New Design Fence in 3 Km border length in Assam has been completed, another pilot project in 7.18 Km border length in Punjab has been approved and work has been awarded.

It has been decided to deploy technological solutions in the form of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), in difficult terrain on Indo-Pakistan Border (IPB) and Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

The CIBMS involves integration of manpower, sensors, networks, intelligence and command and control solutions and includes inter alia Electro-Optic Sensors (high-resolution day and night cameras), Radars and other devices. (ANI)

