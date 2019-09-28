Pilot project at Rae Bareli coach factory to usher 'Industry 4.0'

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A pilot project for ushering 'Industry 4.0' -- a concept about automation, interconnectivity and data exchange to boost productivity -- has been launched for implementation at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli.

The Railway Ministry and the Department of Science and Technology have joined hands with IIT-Kanpur for taking up the unique project.

Railway Board Member (Rolling Stock) Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary Department of Science and Technology Ashutosh Sharma, NS Vyas of IIT Kanpur, DG, RDSO (Reserach Design and Standards Organisation) Virendra Kumar, and General Manager, Modern Coach Factory VM Srivatsava were among those who exchanged ideas during the launch event.

According to a Railway Ministry release on Saturday, 'Industry 4.0' is a complex cyber-physical system, which synergises production with digital technologies, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, machine learning and cloud computing.

It is also commonly referred as the fourth industrial revolution.

Sharma said a new programme "Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (ICPS)" has been launched recently to foster and promote research and development in this emerging field of research.

He said about Rs 4,000 crore rupees is expected to be spent in years to come in this area.

Agrawal said the initiative is expected to lead to India becoming an advanced industrial economy.

The release said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of 'Industry 4.0' in the global economy and India's advantages.

The pilot project will be undertaken in the aegis of "Technology Mission for Indian Railways" (TMIR).

It would be implemented by a consortium of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Human Resource Development and Ministry of Science and Technology on an investment sharing model for taking up identified railway projects for applied research.

The release said that Industry 4.0 is a complex cyber and physical-digital system.

"The architecture which will be conceptualized at MCF Rae Bareli would be gradually expanded in a phased manner to encompass all complexities in all manufacturing spheres in the country," it said. (ANI)

