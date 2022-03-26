Pilot project to transform Delhi roads to European countries standards to be completed by Aug

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the roads being revamped in the state on the lines of European countries.

"Kejriwal government is working upon redeveloping roads totalling up to 540 kms and transforming them as per the level of European countries... In the review meeting, Kejriwal was presented the progress report and apprised of the status of the project by the officials during the meeting. The PWD officials informed the CM that the work on the pilot project is going on in full swing and will be completed by August 2022," read a press release.

Under this pilot project, there are seven roads of length 32.5 km, which are being beautified on the lines of European roads.

"On the instructions Kejriwal, the tourism department of the Delhi Government has also been engaged in the beautification work of these roads. The tourism department is developing roadside greenery and sightseeing facilities on the lines of Dubai, Singapore, London. Delhi Tourism has started doing the beautification of a 5.2 km long road stretch as a pilot," it added.

"These roads will also represent patriotism alongside modernity so that when someone passes through these routes, a sense of patriotism will be elicited alongside an appreciation for modernity. Along the road, statues of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai have been constructed to instil a strong feeling of nationalism in people. Two fountains, artwork on FOB, a sandstone bench, a Buddha statue, a state-of-the-art info board, steel elements, and sandstone artwork have also been completed. On one side of the road, a path for bikes and a footpath have been constructed," it stated further.

In November 2019, Kejriwal approved the redesign of some roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD. As part of this, the Delhi Government has decided to build 100 foot wide, 540 kilometre long roads in the style of European cities. Currently, 7 Delhi roads have been approved for re-design as part of the pilot project.

The following seven roads are being beautified under the pilot project: Ring Road From Mayapuri to Moti; Bagh Jn; Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram; Vikas Marg-Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari More; Narwana Road-Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal Niwas; Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, West Enclave, Pitampura; Wazirpur Depot Crossing (NSP) to Rithala Metro Station; Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Road (from Moti Nagar T-Point to Pusa Road about). (ANI)