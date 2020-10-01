Pinarayi Vijayan condemns police manhandling Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the police assault on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while he was on his way to visit the family of Hathras gangrape victim in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

"Rahul Gandhi has every democratic right to go to Hathras. There is also constitutional freedom. The move to eliminate it all is ultimately anti-democratic. This cannot be allowed in a democratic society. The police assault on Rahul Gandhi is a reprehensible act," said Vijayan in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by UP Police at Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar when they were marching to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, who died while receiving treatment in Safdarjung hospital in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to police, the Wayanad MP was arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gandhi was allegedly shoved and pushed to the ground by Uttar Pradesh Police.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury. (ANI)