Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Occupational Safety and Health Training Institute in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Occupational Safety and Health Training Institute (OTI) in Kochi on Saturday.

The Kerala CM took part in the inaugural function through video conferencing, while it was presided over by Minister for Labour, Skills and Development TP Ramakrishnan.

"The Occupational Safety and Health-Training Center is a significant step in the industrial and employment sectors in Kerala. The government is of the view that by upholding alternative policies in both these areas, the Center will be able to ensure the safety of workers and people living around industrial areas alike. The initiative will help create a risk-free and occupational disease-free society," Vijayan said at the inauguration.

This is the first instance of an OTI being set up under the state government in India.

The construction of OTI has been completed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crores. (ANI)