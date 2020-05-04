Pinarayi Vijayan pitches Kerala as investment centre after combating coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 4 (ANI): Kerala has become one of the safest and secured industrial investment centers in the world after handking the Covid-19 crisis effectively, said the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The way in which we handled this outbreak has made the state one of the safest and secured industrial investment centres in the world. We are getting a lot of inquiries from investors and entrepreneurs from around the world who is interested in Kerala. Our strength is the manpower here and we have once again proved that our human resources are comparable to any developed nation in the world," Vijayan said

The Chief Minister said that considering all these factors, the government is making some decisions to attract a large number of industrial investments to Kerala.

"All industrial licenses and permits will be issued within one week of application. Permission will be granted with certain conditions which the entrepreneur should complete within a year," he said.

Vijayan said that star rating system will be introduced for investments. "The Gold, Silver and Bronze positions will be awarded in terms of investment and generated employment. This ranking will determine the benefits and concessions to be offered by the government," he added.

He also announced that Multimodal logistics centres will be established in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur connecting the airport, port, rail and road.

"This will make Kerala a major force in international trade and commerce. Logistics parks will be set up in different parts of the state to take advantage of export and import opportunities. Azheekal Port will be developed to address the demands of north Kerala region. The port will be equipped to handle large amounts of cargo," Vijayan said. (ANI)

