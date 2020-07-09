Pinarayi Vijayan should immediately resign, face probe: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): The row over gold smuggling through diplomacy baggage has snowballed into a larger political controversy in Kerala with both Congress and BJP training guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and youth wing of both parties carrying out separate marches across the state demanding his resignation.

In Thiruvananthapuram, where an enhanced triple lockdown has been imposed, the Youth Congress members marched towards Chief Minister's residence from various parts but were stopped by the police at entry points to city.

In Vazhayila, the police erected barricades and the Youth Congress workers tried to barge in, which resulted in commotion. The protestors burned effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan and Swapna Suresh, a suspect in gold smuggling case whom they allege had close links with Chief Minister's office. Later, the protestors were arrested and removed by police.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to shield the suspects in gold smuggling case and Swapna Suresh enjoyed a good rapport with CMO and IT department. "Pinarayi Vijayan should immediately resign and face probe," he demanded.

In Palakkad, Yuva Morcha carried out protest march demanding resignation of Chief Minister, which also ended in minor clash between police and protestors. The protestors were arrested and removed by the police. In Kollam too youth congress march turned violent.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the Chief Minister is yet to order any probe even after links of Swapna Suresh with gold smuggling came out.

"If chief minister had nothing to hide he could have asked for CBI probe. Instead, he chose to write to PM, which is an eyewash and an escape from taking any responsibility of his close aide being involved in gold smuggling scam," he said. (ANI)