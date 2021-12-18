Pink Force of Goa Police flagged off to enhance safety, security of women, children

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 18 (ANI): With an aim to further enhance the safety and security of women and children in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Pink Force of Goa Police on Friday.

"I have inaugurated Pink Force of Goa Police. I congratulate my DGP and police force. It will work 24 hours for children and women. On calling 1091100101 Police will reach the spot in just 5 minutes," said Sawant.





"If anyone dials 112 or110, this force will reach the area within five minutes. Pink Force will also patrol beach areas and provide medical aid in case a woman complains of abuse or accident," said ID Shukla, Director General of Police, Goa.



Under the aegis of pink force, eleven teams have been formed which have excellent communication facilities and weaponry.

"Pink Force is not only for women but also for children. The purpose is to prevent and mitigate upcoming dangers and for women to easily communicate their problems. 11 such prevention-dedicated teams have been formed with excellent communication facilities & weaponry," said Shukla. (ANI)

