Pithoragarh DM orders legal action against purchasers, suppliers of defective materials used in Covid-19 treatment

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Pithoragarh District Magistrate (DM) Anand Swarup on Wednesday directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to register an FIR against the purchaser/supplier of defective materials used in the treatment of Covid-19 in Dharchula, Pithoragarh.

"We received used surgical gloves and faulty needles in the new stock that came in. Strong disciplinary action will be taken against the supplier,"Swarup said.

He also reprimanded the hospital in-charge in this matter.

During the inspection of an under-construction oxygen plant and COVID ward at the Dharchula Community Health Center (CHC) on Wednesday, the para medical staff complained about the poor quality of gloves with blood stains, ink smeared on them, as well as used vaccine syringes. On this, the DM called the CMO Dr. HC Pant on the spot and instructed him to register an FIR against the company supplying the material.

Speaking to ANI, the DM said, "I got a new packet of gloves opened in front of me and the officers informed me that they are used gloves. I myself saw that those used gloves came out of a new and sealed packets. This is a big negligence."

"Legal action should be taken against the purchasers/suppliers of such used and defective material, who have committed such crime. Such incidents will only lead to the spread of the virus. We will take stringent action against such people and an FIR will also be filed against the culprits," he added. (ANI)