Piyush Goyal calls for working towards ensuring India's recognition on global stage as quality conscious country

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called for for working towards ensuring India's recognition on global stage as quality conscious country.

Goyal, who was speaking at the concluding session of the Workshop on Easing Compliance of BIS Certifications, said, "We should make the Indian standard a world-wide accepted standard. BIS should operate on 'QUICK' model - quality, uniformity through one nation one standard, international mindset, conformity assessment and knowledge sharing."

"Our mantra for the day should be quick action, quick response, and quick absorption of best practices and quicker ways of working. We must work towards ensuring India's recognition on the global stage as a quality conscious country, as a country with which people can do business with a confidence," Goyal said.

The minister further said, "We must work towards ensuring India's recognition on the global stage as a quality conscious country, as a country with which people can do business with a confidence."

On knowledge sharing, the Minister referred to Udyog Manthan exercise, a marathon of 2-month long webinars on Quality and Productivity, in which industry, experts, motivation speakers and line ministries took part.

He said that it has set the tone to absorb quality and productivity as the mantras for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat where Make-in-India will hold centre-stage and expand the frontiers of trade and business.

The Minister called for more and more use of artificial intelligence, big data and other technology related solutions to help resolve standardisation issues facing industry and other entrepreneurs.

Goyal said that 'ISI Standard Mark' should represent quality, productivity, affordability and accessibility.

"BIS should ensure the cost of testing never becomes a detriment to conforming to quality and getting certification, he said that there will be reduction of fee for the certification for MSMEs. This is a dawn of a new era of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' where digitalization and efficiency are going to determine India's success in the future," he said.

The workshop was organised jointly by Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, along with the Department of Consumer Affairs and Bureau of Indian Standards, to facilitate closer interaction between various sectors of industry and the apex national standards body.



This workshop has been organised to facilitate closer interaction between various sectors of industry and the apex national standards body. Four technical sessions on Standardisation, Testing Activities, Certification Activity and Implementation of QCO's were conducted during the workshop. (ANI)