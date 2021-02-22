Piyush Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in WB

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday has dedicated series of projects for the development of rail infrastructure in poll-bound West Bengal.

He said that the Ministry has taken up on itself to contribute big time to the mission of "Sonar Bangla".

Goyal has inaugurated various infrastructure development and passenger amenity-related works in the North Bengal area through video conferencing in presence of other dignitaries at different locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, "Railways is serving the nation in an extraordinary way. Railways has taken up on itself to contribute big time to the mission of Sonar Bangla. Railways would be fully electrified in 3 years in West Bengal and all ongoing projects will be completed at the earliest."

He also added that North Bengal is beautiful naturally; the development of this region would attract more tourists. Indian Railways is committed to the holistic development of the region.

The 126 route kilometer newly electrified section from New Jalpaiguri to New Coochbehar dedicated today is part of the Railway electrification work which is going on to achieve 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways' network.

According to the Railways Ministry, this section is vital for train movement towards northeastern states. With electrification making steady progress in this area more trains carrying freights and passengers can be operated in an environment-friendly manner with less carbon - emission.

It stated this project costing about Rs 287 crores will lead to huge savings in the consumption of fossil fuels. Railway electrification of the whole of NF Railway was sanctioned in the budget of 2018 and it is targeted to be completed by December 2023.

The official statement of the Ministry said that the Haldibari station bordering Bangladesh has been constructed considering the need for the future economic development of this area. The new station has 3 passenger platforms with 26 coach capacity and two goods lines.

The entire construction of the new station building at Haldibari along with other works like construction of a new circulating area, running rooms, the signaling system was constructed at a cost of about Rs 82.72 crores.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the railway link between Haldibari in India and Chilahati in Bangladesh during the PM level virtual bilateral summit in December last year.

With an aim to provide better amenities and convenience to passengers, the Alipurduar Jn station has been re-developed to meet the operational requirement. The New Station building with improved aesthetics in pursuant to local culture was built at a cost of Rs. 8.11 crore, the Ministry said.

The Railways has been providing new lifts and escalators in all important stations for the benefit of passengers. Construction of two new lifts for use of passenger at the Alipurduar Jn station, built at a cost of about Rs. 80.8 lakhs will prove to be very helpful for passengers especially senior citizens and Divyangs to move from platforms - 1, 2, and 3 to other platforms.

The Railways is installing high mast flags in all important stations throughout the country. One such high must flag installed at the New Coochbehar station has also been dedicated to the Nation, the Ministry said. (ANI)