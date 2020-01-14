Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jan 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural run of Madhupur (Jharkhand)- Anand Vihar (Delhi) Humsafar Express.
"I would like to congratulate everyone that we are flagging off the train today," the Minister said while addressing a press conference here.
"Humsafar Express is a fully air-conditioned train and has 16 coaches. It is a step towards providing better travel facilities to the people of Jharkhand." The Minister added.
The Railways Minister flagged off the train via video conferencing here. (ANI)
Piyush Goyal flags off Madhupur-Delhi Humsafar Express train
ANI | Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:17 IST
