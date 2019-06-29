Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting representatives of real estate industry in Mumbai on June 29. Photo/ANI
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting representatives of real estate industry in Mumbai on June 29. Photo/ANI

Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Fadnavis chair meeting to discuss issues of housing sector

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday met representatives of the real estate industry during a meeting on the housing sector here.
Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Yogesh Sagar, government officials and representatives from the housing sector were present in the meeting.
This meeting had been called to address various issues of the housing sector and achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for affordable housing for all. The issues related to slum rehabilitation were also discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:09 IST

Rajasthan: Woman, 3 children drown in pond in Bikaner district

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A woman and three children died after allegedly drowning in a pond near Charanwala village of Bikaner district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:53 IST

Amid multi-tier security, first batch of pilgrims to leave for...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to leave for Amarnath from the base camp here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:45 IST

Akash Vijayvargiya granted bail in assault case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A special court on Saturday granted bail to BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:39 IST

Hindu Mahasabha was first to give two-nation theory: Cong...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that the partition of the country on the basis of religion was a mistake, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday said that Hindu Mahasabha was the first to give the two-nation theory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:34 IST

Traders protest NDMC 'pedestrianisation' plans for CP shopping hub

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Saturday staged a protest in Connaught Place area against New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) decision to execute its pedestrianisation plan in the shopping hub.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:20 IST

"I already knew Thanga Tamilselvan will join DMK": Dhinakaran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran in Chennai on Saturday said he already knew that AAMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan will be joining Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:20 IST

Court convicts AAP MLA Som Dutt in assault case

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A special court on Saturday convicted AAP MLA Somdutt for assaulting a man during Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:13 IST

Vikas Chaudhary murder case: Gangster's wife, domestic help arrested

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Crime Branch of state police on Saturday arrested wife and servant of a wanted gangster in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:11 IST

Make India No 1 in world in mitigating natural disasters: Shah

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged all those working in disaster response forces to make India number one in the world in mitigating and responding to natural disasters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:08 IST

Kisan Congress chief, AICC secretary submits resignations to Rahul

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The flurry of resignations within the Congress continues as party's Farmers' Wing President Nana Patole and AICC secretary Tarun Kumar on Saturday submitted their resignations from their party posts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:03 IST

Portion of building collapses in Mumbai, no casualties reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A portion of a building collapsed on Saturday near Kurla Station (West) here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:59 IST

A month after Rahul's offer to resign, Congress continues to...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI) Over a month after Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as party chief following party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress continues to grapple with a confusion and uncertainty over the issue.

Read More
iocl