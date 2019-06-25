Piyush Goyal holds consultation meeting with representatives of e-commerce firms

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a consultation meeting with representatives of e-commerce firms here.

The meeting on Monday was organised to work towards convergence of interests of e-commerce and small retailers.

At a meeting with representatives of associations of 'kirana' stores, traders and retailers last week, Goyal had said that India will not allow multi-brand retail by foreign companies and that predatory pricing by them will be curbed. Support will be extended to small traders and retailers to grow their business.

Ministers of State of Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Parkash were also present at the meeting held on June 19. (ANI)