Piyush Goyal inaugurates Phoolbagan station of Kolkata Metro's east-west corridor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 4 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated Phoolbagan station of metro">Kolkata Metro's east-west corridor. Goyal via video link flagged off the first train from the newly inaugurated Phoolbgan station.

Terming inauguration as a gift for the Durga Pooja, Goyal said that this extension services from Salt Lake Stadium to Phoolbagan will be of great help to the commuters because of its proximity to the Sealdah station.

The total length of this project is 16.5 kilometres and the total estimated cost of this project is Rs. 8574.98 crore. This will connect Howrah on the West bank of the river Hooghly with Salt Lake City on its East bank.



According to the official release, Goyal said that the metro provides the safest, cleanest and fastest transportation system in Kolkata.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change congratulated Piyush Goyal for commissioning Phoolbagan Metro station. Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Women and Child Development was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Services to and from Phoolbagan station will start from October 5. Daily forty eight services will be running from Salt Lake Sector-V to Phoolbagan at the interval of 30 minutes from 8 am to 7:50 pm. The last service will start from Salt Lake Sector-V and Phoolbagan stations at 7:30 pm. Metro services will be closed on Sunday. (ANI)






