Piyush Goyal interacts with pharmaceutical industry stakeholders, addresses their issues

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Industry and Commerce, and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday interacted with stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry and addressed the issues faced by them in the wake of COVID-19.

"Interacted with stakeholders from the Pharmaceutical industry & addressed the issues faced by them in the wake of COVID-19. Discussed the structural changes to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and emerge as a major global exporter making India "Pharmacy of the world," tweeted Goyal. (ANI)

