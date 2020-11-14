Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar hold meeting with Punjab farmers protesting agri laws

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with farmers from Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.
"We will talk to farmers open-heartedly and try to clear their doubts, we hope they will soon return back to their work and celebrate festival session, I believe that farmers of Punjab will welcome the change and get the benefit for it (new farm laws)," said Piyush Goyal before the meeting.
Punjab farmers have been observing 'rail-roko' protest against the laws, passed by the central government in September. Amid the protests the Railways Ministry suspended goods railway services.
Even, Punjab Chief Minister launched a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspending the goods railways services in Punjab. Chief Minister has said that the central government is behaving like a 'step-mother'.
However, the Railyways has stated that they are ready to back on track in Punjab as soon as the state government ensures them safety at tracks to run the trains. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 14:56 IST
