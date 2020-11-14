Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar hold meeting with Punjab farmers protesting agri laws

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with farmers from Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

"We will talk to farmers open-heartedly and try to clear their doubts, we hope they will soon return back to their work and celebrate festival session, I believe that farmers of Punjab will welcome the change and get the benefit for it (new farm laws)," said Piyush Goyal before the meeting.

Punjab farmers have been observing 'rail-roko' protest against the laws, passed by the central government in September. Amid the protests the Railways Ministry suspended goods railway services.

Even, Punjab Chief Minister launched a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspending the goods railways services in Punjab. Chief Minister has said that the central government is behaving like a 'step-mother'.

However, the Railyways has stated that they are ready to back on track in Punjab as soon as the state government ensures them safety at tracks to run the trains. (ANI)