Piyush Goyal reviews measures taken by Railways to check spread of coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of preparedness of Indian Railways and the ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Had a meeting with General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers and took stock of the preparations and precautionary measures taken by Railways in trains and stations to combat novel coronavirus," Goyal tweeted.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three persons have lost their lives.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)