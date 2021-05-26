Piyush Goyal reviews USBRL project, instructs to put in extra effort

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link Project (USBRL) and instructed officials to put in extra efforts to make up for the time lost due to COVID-19 second wave.

Goyal also appreciated the efforts put in by the USBRL Project despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the months of April and May.

"The minister was apprised that the budget of USBRL for year 2021-22 is Rs 4,200 crore. He instructed that there would not be any constraints of budget to this project," read a statement by the Ministry.

The USBRL Project, having length of 272 km long railway line from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with rest of the country, has been declared as National Project in 2002. Out of 272 Km of USBRL Project, work has been completed on 161 km and also commissioned. (ANI)