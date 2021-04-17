Piyush Goyal slams CM Thackeray, says Maharashtra received highest quantity of oxygen

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday while hitting out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for their 'gimmicks' on the matter.

"Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT's gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110% of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," he tweeted.

This comes days after the Maharashtra government, the worst COVID-affected state in the country, flagged a shortage of oxygen.

"Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen in India. The Centre is in daily touch with State Governments to assess their needs and help them in the best possible manner," the Union Minister further tweeted.

He further said that he was shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by the Chief Minister and he "needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility."

"Maharashtra is suffering from an inept & corrupt government & the Centre is doing its best for the people. People of Maharashtra are following 'Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari' dutifully. It is time the CM also follows his duties in the spirit of 'Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari'," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said, "We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased,"

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state reported 67,123 new cases and 419 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,47,933, as per the state health department. (ANI)