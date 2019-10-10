Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo)
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo)

Piyush Goyal to attend 9th RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to attend the ninth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Intersessional Ministerial meeting in Bangkok from October 11 to 12.
This will be the last ministerial meeting before the third Leaders Summit slated to be held on November 4 in Bangkok. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit.
The ninth Intersessional Ministerial Meeting comes at a crucial stage as the RCEP is scheduled to be announced as concluded next month, according to an official press note.
The 28th round of negotiations for RCEP at the expert-level had concluded at Da Nang, Vietnam, held from September 19 to 27 this year.
In that round of negotiations, a meeting of the trade negotiating committee was held in which senior officials participated in discussions regarding market access on trade in goods, trade in services and investment as well as on other areas like rules of origin, intellectual property, and electronic commerce.
Out of 25 chapters, 21 of them have been concluded. Crucial chapters of investment, electronic commerce, rules of origin and trade remedies are yet to be settled, the statement added.
The ministerial guidance will be sought on these issues during the upcoming Bangkok ministerial meeting. The ministers of participating countries will also be discussing preparations for the third Leaders Summit.
Goyal will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Singapore, China, Australia and New Zealand during the Bangkok ministerial meet.
In preparation for the crucial Bangkok Ministerial round this month, the Union Minister held several consultations with the Indian industry for firming up India's position and for taking into consideration industry concerns and sensitivities, the statement said.
"The focus and emphasis of the meetings chaired by the Commerce and Industry Minister was on putting in place appropriate safeguards including auto-trigger mechanism against the sudden surge in imports from RCEP countries," it said.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with six partners namely People's Republic of China (ACFTA), Republic of Korea (AKFTA), Japan (AJCEP), India (AIFTA) and Australia and New Zealand (AANZFTA).
The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from 10 ASEAN member states (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and 6 ASEAN FTA partners (Australia, People's Republic of China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and New Zealand).
"The objective of launching RCEP negotiation is to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high quality and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN member states and ASEAN's FTA partners," the statement added.
The RCEP negotiations had commenced in early 2013. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:47 IST

Delhi: Police detain 4 men who beat up guard on hospital premises

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A security guard in New Delhi was beaten up by four persons on the premises of the Holy Family Hospital after he allegedly asked them for a parking slip.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:38 IST

Goa: Kamat demands clearance of pending dues to Women SHG...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday demanded for clearance of bills of the Women Self Help Groups who are providing mid-day meals to the school children in Goa and stated that accused the state education department of failing to do so for last four months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Chennai: Exotic species of juvenile pythons, lizards seized from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Exotic species of juvenile pythons and lizards were seized on Thursday at Chennai International Airport here by Customs officials who detained two men in this connection.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST

Kejriwal to address C40 summit via video conferencing tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday address the 'C40 Climate Change Summit' through video conferencing on solutions to tackle air pollution, said the Delhi government in a statement on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:26 IST

Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, judicial inquiry

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The advocate, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a court here raising questions over the probe carried out by the Bihar Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:20 IST

Delhi: One arrested for duping job-seekers on pretext of foreign...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of duping people of Rs 2 Lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:19 IST

Southern Command Territorial Army Banner awarded to 154 Infantry...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The coveted 'Southern Command Territorial Army Banner' for the year 2018-19 has been awarded to 154 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:11 IST

To do away with 'favouritism' charges, Army Headquarters takes...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Amid complaints of favouritism in its medical branch, the powers of transfer and deployment of doctors in the Army have been given to the Army Headquarters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:02 IST

K'taka: Cleanliness drive organised at Sakrebyle Elephant Camp...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): As part of the wildlife week celebration, Shivamogga environmentalists with forest department officials on Thursday organised a cleanliness drive at the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:51 IST

After Tejas Express, govt planning to privatise 50 railway...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): After the success of India's first private train Tejas Express, the government is now planning to hand over the development of 50 railway stations and operations of about 150 trains to private players.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:48 IST

By 2023, States will have to pay 65 pc more for paramilitary's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): All Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) will now have to spend more money if they want to deploy paramilitary forces in their respective areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:46 IST

Telangana: Man files complaint against GHMC for not filling up potholes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In a bid to draw the attention of the authorities, a local resident of Hyderabad filed a complaint against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to address the poor condition of roads, the cause of accidents in the city.

Read More
iocl