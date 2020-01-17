Piyush Goyal to flag off inaugural run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express today

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the inaugural run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The commercial run of the Tejas Express will, however, begin on January 19.

During the commercial runs, the fully air-conditioned train will have two executive class chair cars with 56 seats each and eight chair cars 78 seats each. The train will have a total carrying capacity of 736 passengers.

This train 82902/82901 would run on the Ahmedabad - Mumbai - Ahmedabad route for 6 days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities. The train will be equipped with all modern onboard facilities to ensure a high level of comfort to the passengers. (ANI)

