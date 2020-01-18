Piyush Goyal to represent India at WEF 2020 at Davos

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will represent India at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 at Davos scheduled to be held between January 20 to 24.

The minister will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation including Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana, according to an official statement.

Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest India are also a part of the delegation.

Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, South Korea, and Singapore in Davos.

He will also meet the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation and Secretary-General of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the statement said.

Besides engaging in bilateral talks with the CEOs of various companies, the minister will also attend WEF sessions and round tables on accelerating investments in Indian Railways and attracting global investments in India.

Goyal will also participate in an informal ministerial gathering of the World Trade Organistaion (WTO) being held in Davos during his visit to the Swiss alpine town.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World". (ANI)

