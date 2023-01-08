Piyush Goyal to visit New York and Washington DC from Jan 9-11, to participate in 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will be on an official visit to New York and Washington DC from January 9-11 to participate in India - US Trade Policy Forum.

In the first leg of the visit, the minister will interact with CEOs of reputed multinational enterprises, participate in community events, join roundtable meetings with business leaders and think tanks and visit industries in New York.

He will attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting in Washington DC on 11th January 2023. Before delegation-level talks, he will also hold one-to-one meetings with USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai.



The 12th TPF Ministerial meeting was held on November 23, 2021 after a gap of four years in New Delhi. Working groups were re-activated after the last ministerial. TPF is a platform for continuous engagement between two countries in the area of trade and to further the trade and investment relations between the two countries. Both countries are looking forward to the meeting and are confident of making progress on the trade issues. The TPF is chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister from the Indian side and USTR from the US side.

In Washington DC, he will also have a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. There will also be interaction with some captains of Industry.

Both India and USA are natural partners and have trade complementarities, long-standing strategic and economic relationships, people to people contact, and both are vibrant democracies too. The two countries are also collaborating under the QUAD, I2U2 (India-Israel/ UAE-USA) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework). Regular exchanges at the leadership-level have been an integral element of the expanding bilateral engagement. The outcomes emerging from these visits have been instrumental in further strengthening the multifaceted ties between the two countries. (ANI)

