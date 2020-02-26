Piyush Goyal meets Satya Nadella, held discussion on investment opportunities

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met Satya Nadella, the CEO of American multinational technology Microsoft Corporation and discussed investment opportunities in the fields of technology and innovation in India.

Taking to Twitter Goyal posted a picture sitting with Nadella earlier today.

"Met Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft and discussed investment opportunities in the fields of technology and innovation in India to further enhance digital connectivity and ensure 'Ease of Living' for people," Goyal tweeted. (ANI)